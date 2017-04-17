Umno Youth lodges police report over false letter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Umno Youth today lodged a police report over what it said was a false letter with the letterhead and signature of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak sent by ordinary mail to private organisations and government companies.

Umno Youth executive committee member Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin made the report at the Dang Wangi Police headquarters at about 10am.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said the letter was a serious attack on Najib and it was clear that the perpetrators wanted to tarnish his reputation and topple him as the Prime Minister.

“I urge the police to investigate the matter so that the perpetrators will not continue to fool the people,” he said.

Nazir Hussin said it was believed that the letter was sent by ordinary mail to private organisations and government companies.

He said the letter was purportedly an appeal from the Prime Minister for support and loyalty in the next (14th) general election.

“I believe many people have received this letter,” he said.

“As such, we (Umno Youth) urge individuals, corporate people and companies in receipt of the false letter to lodge police reports or contact the Prime Minister’s Office for verification,” he said. — Bernama