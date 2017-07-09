Umno Youth deputy chief: DAP should not dilly-dally on CEC re-election

Umno Youth deputy chief Khairul Azwan Harun said the DAP should comply immediately with the directive from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to hold a re-election for the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). — Picture by Choo Choy MayKAMPUNG GAJAH, July 9 — Umno Youth has reminded the DAP against dilly-dallying and instead comply immediately with the directive from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to hold a re-election for the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Umno Youth vice-head, Khairul Azwan Harun said the action by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to openly dispute the RoS directive proved that there was internal crisis in the party.

“It is learnt that Lim Guan Eng had made a joke that if the delegates list were to be used, the DAP had to ‘recall’ the late Karpal Singh.

“This is a polemic or cheap politics because it is as though he was trying to delay the CEC election which was seen as not following the conditions set by the RoS earlier,” he said.

He said this when commenting on the statement by RoS Director-General, Datuk Muhammad Razin Abdullah who pointed out that the appointment of the 20 members of the DAP CEC on Sept 29, 2013 was invalid in terms of the law.

Muhammad Razin also clarified that the CEC re-election should be based on the votes by the 2,576 delegates from 865 DAP branches who were present during the earlier CEC election on Dec 15, 2012.

Khairul Azwan said the directive was issued by the RoS to the DAP and was not masterminded by UMNO as well as based on complaints by party members who were dissatisfied with the CEC election concerned. — Bernama