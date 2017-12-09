Umno Youth chief hails Najib as ‘statesman’

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the Umno general assembly, December 6, 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a “statesman” as his policies benefit the country in the long run, party Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Khairy, who is also youth and sports minister, added that in comparison, the federal Opposition has only been making populist statements.

“The president can take populist steps. Give everything today and not worry about tomorrow but that is not his choice.

“A politician only thinks about the next elections. But a statesman looks at the future generation. Datuk Seri President, you are a statesman,” Khairy said to thundering applause during his winding-up speech at the 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

He added that many of the federal Opposition’s promises were baseless and only aimed at winning the elections.

“The Opposition doesn’t care what happens to the future generation. Their promises, false hopes are akin to handing out sweets that will lead to diabetes eventually.

“Abolishing debts, abolishing tolls, abolishing taxes. Everything is made free. But some people know, nothing is free in life,” Khairy said.

Heading into the elections, the Rembau MP said Umno needs candidates who can meet the “taste” of the current generation to make them relatable to the public.

“This is the year 2017. Let the candidates that are fielded also meet the taste requirements of 2017. Why is this important? Because voters don’t just look at the logo of the party anymore,” Khairy said.