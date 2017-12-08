Umno will remain strong in Pagoh, delegate says

Wanita Umno members listen to a speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 71st Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Pagoh Umno is progressing better and will have high chances of winning in the next general election, despite Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s removal from the party.

Pagoh Wanita Umno chief Senator Datuk Noriah Mahat had disputed claims that the party had been weakened in the Pagoh constituency, and said the political situation had only made the Umno division stronger and better.

“Pagoh was seen as the benchmark of Umno supporters. There were hearsay that the fall of Umno in Johor begins in Pagoh, which will lead to the fall of Umno.

“It is true that Pagoh had faced a trying time when we lost the former deputy president, who was also the Deputy Prime Minister. But Pagoh will never wither from the strom it faced,” said during the motion on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s presidential speech at the party’s annual general assembly, here, today.

Noriah said Umno had grown stronger and that there is no place for the newly formed party, in which she had not mentioned the name (referring to parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

“As mentioned by our president earlier, the ‘parti bunga’ (referring to the party logo), which was formed by the former Umno Pagoh division chief, was said to have shaken Umno Pagoh, but this is far from true.

“The ‘parti bunga’ will never have a place in Pagoh as Umno will remain stonger there,” she said.

Noriah credited the contributions of Umno’s top leadership, including Umno Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, and Datuk Ahmad Maslan, for reinforcing the division in Pagoh constituency.

With the continous support and spirits, Noriah said the Pagoh Umno division will ensure Barisan Nasional will successfully win in the constituency.

Earlier in his presidential address, Najib had questioned the capabilities of the ‘party bunga’ leaders whom he said one was a former Umno leader and another a statesman.