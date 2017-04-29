Umno ‘very forgiving’, Nazri tells PPBM members

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the party would forgive repentant former members who had left to join PPBM. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Rogue members who quit Umno to join the offshoot Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) are welcome to return, its supreme council member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today.

Nazri who is also tourism and culture minister said the Barisan Nasional (BN) anchor party is “very forgiving” to any remorseful Bumiputera who had quit and wanted to rejoin, news portal Malaysiakini reported today.

“We are very forgiving, okay? Those who have strayed, the door is also open to them, they can come back.

“If they have regrets and have repented, come back. After all, the party is for all Bumiputera.

“If they want to come back, come back. It is a misadventure,” Nazri was quoted as saying.

PPBM was co-founded last year by former Umno leaders Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who serve as its chairman and president respectively.

The Umno splinter now counts itself in with the Pakatan Harapan federal Opposition parties, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

However, PPBM has recently been losing dozens of members who claim to be disenchanted by their allegedly shabby treatment from its top leadership, and have criticised it for mimicking Umno’s habits.