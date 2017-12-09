Umno to hold monthly ‘Jualan Rakyat’ to counter high living costs, minister says

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin announced today a monthly nationwide ‘Jualan Rakyat’ programme as a measure to relieve the people struggling with rising living costs. ― Picture by KE Ooi KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin announced today a nationwide “Jualan Rakyat” programme that will be handled by Umno division leaders monthly as a measure to relieve the people struggling with rising living costs.

The domestic trade, cooperatives and consumerism minister noted the gripes from Umno delegates during the Malay party’s ongoing 71st general assembly and said their party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is also prime minister has agreed to the programme, which translates as the "People's Sale".

“This aims to help the rakyat get goods at cheaper than market prices,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

“Together we will succeed and we will use this programme to counter the negative perception raised by the Opposition,” he added.

Hamzah who is also an Umno supreme council member had earlier sought to assuage party delegates who spoke on feeling increasingly pinched by living costs, saying price inflation had been around since the time of Prophet Muhammad.

The minister said the party’s top leadership was acting to reduce the people’s pain.

He likened Najib’s actions to the stand by Prophet Muhammad during his time not to interfere in free trade, but the Umno leader has taken steps to ensure that the price of essential goods like sugar, flour, cooking oil and rice was regulated.

“However, on the principle of justice and caring in Islam, our prime minister has agreed that the price of basic necessity items will not be raised,” Hamzah said.