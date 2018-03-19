Umno Supreme Council member chides Guan Eng for ‘uncivilised’ antics

The Penang chief minister reportedly taught children at a tuition centre to sing the 'ABC' song with lyrics that allegedly mocked the government. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinTEMERLOH, March 19 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s antics in bringing a compact disc to a tuition centre and taught the children to sing the “ABC” song which allegedly contained lyrics insulting the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, is inappropriate and uncivilised, said Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin.

He said such antics should not have been done by an adult who was considered intelligent by the children.

“Children should not be involved in political skirmishes. At our age, we should teach them the values of mutual respect and love.

“We cannot tolerate this act... this shows the real level of their (DAP) mindsets and we hope the people are matured enough to evaluate their actions,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Sharkar was met at the launch of the People’s Tuition @KKLW programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abu Bakar here today by Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He was commenting on a newspaper report recently alleging that Lim had taught a group of kindergarten children to sing and dance along to a parody of the popular children’s ABC song that mocks the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to the report, Lim who is also DAP’s secretary-general, also brought his own compact disc to the programme held during the launch of a tuition centre in Penang.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said the Opposition was so desperate that they had to include political elements into the learning programmes for kindergarten children.

He said the Barisan Nasional (BN) never behaved in such a way even though there were more than 11,000 Kemas kindergartens under the purview of his ministry nationwide.

“Do not involve the children in politics. They are too young to be dragged into dirty politics.

“Kindergarten is the place to instil noble values in children,” he said. — Bernama