Umno spouting ‘fake news’ with unproven anti-Malay claims, Kit Siang says

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — DAP's Lim Kit Siang said today that Umno leaders' failure to prove allegations that he was anti-Malay and anti-Islam revealed the party's hate politics and "fake news".

In a statement, the DAP parliamentary leader said that Umno leaders have failed to back up these allegations against him in all of the Gelang Patah MP’s 51 years in politics.

“I do not think there is another political leader in Malaysia who had been so demonised in the past half a century, maligned and defamed as anti-Malay, anti-Islam and anti-Malay Rulers,” he said.

“The inability of Umno leaders, propagandists and cybertroopers to find any proof from the more than 10 million words I had written or spoken in the past 51 years of my political struggle to substantiate their allegation that I am anti-Malay, anti-Islam and anti-Malay Rulers is the most powerful proof of their politics of hate, falsehood and fake news,” he added.

Lim also pointed out that allegations that he had orchestrated the May 13, 1969 racial riots only surfaced after the 2008 general elections when Barisan Nasional (BN) lost two-thirds majority for the first time.

“Why was the allegation that I had caused the May 13 riots in Kuala Lumpur in 1969 and a communist not made against me for 40 years from 1969 to 2008, but only after the ‘political tsunami’ of 2008 General Election?” he asked.

“All sorts of allegations were hurled against the DAP after the 2008 ‘political tsunami’ – including wanting make Malaysia a Christian state, when I am not a Christian myself and maybe only 15 per cent of DAP members are Christians,” he added.

He stressed that DAP is an “open book” and that the party has “nothing to hide.”

“In my 51 years in politics, I had never nursed any anti-Malay or anti-Islam idea or thought for I always believe that Malaysia’s greatest strength is our diversity from the confluence of the various races, languages, cultures, religions and civilizations in Malaysia,” he said.

Lim also questioned if any other political party had produced a leader like Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who was imprisoned in 1998 for defending an underage girl over a statutory rape case.

“I dare to ask which political party has produced a leader who has crossed the racial and religious divide and is prepared to sacrifice his or her personal liberty, going to jail and even lose the qualification as MP and the right to stand for elections to defend the honour of an underaged girl from another race and religion like Lim Guan Eng had done?” he asked.

“There is no such example from any Umno or Barisan Nasional leader in the past 60 years,” he added.