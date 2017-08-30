Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Umno president given mandate to determine cooperation with PAS, says Annuar Musa

Wednesday August 30, 2017
05:59 PM GMT+8

Tools

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Umno’s Supreme Council had given its party president the mandate to determine whether the party should cooperate with PAS in the next general election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Annuar Musa said Umno’s Supreme Council had given its party president the mandate to determine whether the party should cooperate with PAS in the next general election. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 30 — The Umno Supreme Council has given party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak the mandate to determine whether Umno should cooperate with PAS in the next general election, said Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said a majority of the supreme council members had agreed on the need to give Najib the mandate to take any decision in the matter.

“For cooperation to be established, there must be consultation, understanding and so on. But, that does not mean that PAS will join Umno. If PAS wants to join Umno, it has to uphold BN policies like the other component parties,” he said to reporters here.

Annuar, who is also a member of the supreme council, was asked to comment on the decision of the opposition Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council on Monday not to cooperate with PAS in the 14th general election.

“The cooperation we have in mind is that which will benefit all quarters, particularly the people in the country and in PAS-ruled Kelantan,” he said.

Annuar said the sky was the limit in any cooperation between Umno and PAS. — Bernama

