Umno, PKR MPs unite in Parliament to tackle killer TB

The caucus aims to increase public awareness on TB and will rope in the Health Ministry, among other groups. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — PKR and Umno lawmakers joined forces today to form the first parliamentary caucus on tuberculosis (TB), one of the top causes of deaths from infections in the country.

TB-related deaths increased by 14.7 per cent last compared to 2015, with 1,945 deaths.

“TB in Malaysia is quite worrying because it is the number one killer among infectious diseases, more than dengue, malaria or HIV,” Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, Kuala Kedah MP Dr Azman Ismail and Bagan Serai MP Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said in a joint statement.

The caucus will be officially launched with the participation of more MPs from either side of the political divide at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting in October.

The caucus aims to increase public awareness on TB and will rope in the Health Ministry, among other groups.