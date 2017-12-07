Umno, PAS to protest outside US embassy over Jerusalem recognition

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno is joining with PAS to protest against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Malay party will send members to stand with PAS which is planning a demonstration outside the US embassy on Jalan Tun Razak here tomorrow.

“We will send those who are not directly involved with the general assembly,” he told reporters covering the ongoing 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

PAS president Datuk Abdul Hadi Awang had earlier called on all Muslims to join in the demonstration.

Zahid said the US move would stir more turbulence in Middle East, which is already riddled by entrenched strife.

“Extremists would take advantage of the situation, and if left unresolved could led to more violence,” he said.

Zahid said he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak have reached out to parties within Palestine to discuss means in reaching an amicable solution to the matter.

“Najib have met with the leaders of AL-Fatah while I have met with the leaders in Hamas and despite their history, they are one mind in opposing the move by US President Donald Trump,” Zahid who is also deputy prime minister said.

Jerusalem is regarded as a holy city by Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities worldwide and arguments over its status have been the thorniest subjects to a lasting peace between the Zionist regime of Israel and mainly Muslim Palestine.

Malaysia has long been sympathetic to the Palestinian struggle over its lost lands.

Trump’s announcement this morning has been met with widespread condemnation including from allies in Europe and elsewhere in South-east Asia.

Najib had earlier tiday criticised the US government’s recognition and plan to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.