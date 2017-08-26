Umno must woo Malay voters for BN to win, says supreme council member

KLUANG, Aug 26 ― Umno must woo the Malays voters to get the support of the majority of the people so that Barisan Nasional (BN) wins the 14th General Election.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Umno could no longer think that the Malays needed it but instead it was Umno that needed the Malays in order to survive.

“The Malays now have many choices such as PAS, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). We (Umno) cannot be complacent saying that the Malays need us,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Sembrong Division Umno delegates conference here today.

Also present were Umno vice-president who is also Sembrong Division Umno chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Paloh state assemblyman Teoh Yap Kun and Kahang state assemblyman R.Vidyananthan.

Mohamad who is also Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar urged Umno machinery to work hard to get the support of voters, especially the Malays.

“It is not difficult with the Malays….do not upset them. That is why the Umno machinery must be strong because however strong our leaders are, without the machinery, they will not be strong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin who is also Defence Minister, said Umno will fight to counter all the lies played out by the opposition so that the people are not fooled.

He said in the political landscape today, the people are fed lies which Umno must counter them.

He added that the opposition seemed obsessed with using lies in order to win power, and this would get worse as the election nears.

“We in Umno are not taught like that. We will fight the culture of lies with honesty and sincerity, not follow their example. We will answer based on our successes and not be driven by emotion,” he said, urging the Umno members to hold on to their principles and not be Umno members to gain popularity. ― Bernama