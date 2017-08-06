Umno must approach new voters, fence-sitters, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Umno must approach new voters and fence-sitters to ensure victory in GE14. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKLANG, Aug 6 — Umno must escalate efforts to approach new voters and fence-sitters to ensure the victory of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14), said Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said it was important to approach new voters to give them a true picture of the BN government to ensure they were together with the government in bringing the nation forward.

He said this was crucial to prevent them from getting the wrong picture from irresponsible parties who spread baseless accusations about Umno and BN.

“There are many first time voters in the last four years, they may be our friends and neighbours. If they understand our struggle, they will be with us,” he said when opening Kapar Umno delegates meeting here today.

Salleh, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said the second group which should be approached was the fence-sitters and voters who used to be with BN but were confused by the accusations and propaganda of the opposition.

He was confident that they would support Umno and BN if the party machinery went down to the ground and explain to the voters all the misdeeds of the opposition.

Meantime, Salleh urged all machinery and BN component parties to be in a state of high level of preparedness to face GE14.

“Most important is that the machinery must reach the grassroots to explain the coalition’s policies,” he said.

Salleh also reminded Umno leaders to avoid being proud, being show offs and stingy if they wanted to continue ruling to look after the people’s welfare.

If the three attitudes were prevalent in the Umno leaders, it is feared that it would raise the ire of the people, he added. — Bernama