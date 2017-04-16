Umno MP urges PKR action against Rafizi over Shariah judges graft claim

Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim accused Rafizi Ramli of making allegations without basis. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — An Umno lawmaker challenged the PKR leadership today to take action against Rafizi Ramli for supposedly insulting the Islamic judiciary by claiming that Shariah court judges were open to corruption.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim accused the PKR vice president of making allegations without basis.

“It’s clear that this is merely Pakatan’s speculative attacks to rouse public ill will towards the institution of the Shariah judiciary,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

“I see this allegation as part of Pakatan’s series of attacks in reaction to the tabling of RUU355 and as a means of distraction from issues that have shocked the country, which are Adam Rosly’s arrest and Lim Guan Eng’s corruption case,” added the Umno supreme council member.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly last Thursday in an investigation into his assets that allegedly include a castle-like house and luxury cars. Authorities reportedly seized five luxury vehicles belonging to the 29-year-old.

Earlier this week, the Pandan MP took part in a mock parliamentary debate organised by Pakatan Harapan which discussed PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s Private Member’s Bill to enhance Shariah offences, or Act 355.

During the debate, Rafizi had pointed out that Hadi’s amendments to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act did not increase salaries of Shariah court judges and that this could open room to a risk of corruption or abuse of power by these judges.