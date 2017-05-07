Umno MP urges MACC to probe PKR-linked INVOKE, NOW

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should immediately investigate the two non-governmental outfits linked to PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli for possible public fund abuse, Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said today.

The Umno MP for Kuala Selangor said the internal spat between Rafizi and former Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah has raised questions about the funding of data firm INVOKE Malaysia and the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW) that must be made publicly accountable.

“I am confident the people too want to know where and how the funds they contributed were spent. By right the funds should have been used for a nobler purpose and not for propaganda programmes that are seditious and defamatory.

“All this while Rafizi has been vocal with his wild claims allegations towards others as if he were ‘pure’ and without sin,” he said in a statement.

Challenged by Adam last week, Rafizi has revealed that INVOKE’s total income up to April 30 was RM2,780,652, of which over RM1 million came from public contributions while RM787,049 came from his own pocket.

As for NOW, Rafizi said there was no source of income or expenditure in 2016 and 2017 because there were no events organised during that period.

Adam previously expressed concern over the continued collection of public funds for INVOKE and NOW and the impact on the Opposition party.