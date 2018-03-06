Umno MP to sue Guan Eng over Penang undersea tunnel bribe claims

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (pic) said he has instructed his lawyers to send a letter of demand Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said today he will take legal action against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over the claim the former allegedly received a bribe over the controversial RM6.34 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

At the sidelines of Dewan Rakyat sitting here, Abdul Azeez said he has instructed his lawyers to send a letter of demand to Lim’s office in Penang at 3.40pm yesterday, and another to his home in Jalan Pinhorn there at 4.30pm.

Following a news report aired on TV3 last night, Abdul Azeez said Lim had displayed the Baling MP’s face on national television, compared him to a criminal, and questioned as to why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has yet to arrest him.

“I feel that this was terrible and slanderous, in an attempt to ensure the undersea tunnel case would cause confusion to the point I was implicated in it.

“I give him four days to apologise openly on all mainstream media channels, take back his statement, and not repeat the slanderous statements. If this is not done in four days, then I will proceed with the suit next week,” he told reporters.

Last week, Abdul Azeez had lodged a police report on claims implicating he had received a bribe from undersea tunnel and three paired roads project contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC).

The Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman had also lodged a police report saying the letter by CZC legal representatives accused him of being a swindler and a “corrupt person capable of influencing the police and MACC”.

It was later reported in a press conference that CZC has retracted the claims it made and apologised for the mistake made, as well as acknowledging that the Umno lawmaker was a victim of name-dropping.