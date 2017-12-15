Umno MP tells Anwar’s lawyer to respect Malaysian law

Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim asked why Malaysians needed to trust a ‘foreigner’ lawyer. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s international lawyer, Kimberly Motley, needs to respect Malaysian law instead of just fighting for human rights, an Umno lawmaker said today.

“Human rights lawyer Kimberly Motley who wants to call for Anwar to be released and assumes him to be a political prisoner, is doing so from a very narrow viewpoint.

“It is very clear that Motley is only focused on questions relating to human rights, whereas the Malaysian legal system is much clearer and transparent.

“Also, how would victims sodomised by Anwar feel, if he is freed because he is assumed to be a political prisoner? Of course such a decision would not at all do justice,” he said in a press statement today.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim also lamented as to why Malaysians needed to trust a “foreigner”, when Malaysia was strong and has been acknowledged by the world since independence.

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported on Tuesday that Motley had yet again urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to immediately release Anwar from prison.

The portal reported Motley saying in a press conference that she also hoped to meet Najib and his deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in the next few days.

Motley, an Afghanistan-based international lawyer, has been representing Anwar on a pro-bono basis after she was appointed last year.