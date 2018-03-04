Umno MP says Consortium Zenith withdrew letter over Penang undersea tunnel project

Baling MP and Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said he will consult his lawyer before deciding what to do next. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZC) has withdrawn the notice of demand it sent to Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim over the controversial RM6.34 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

It was reported in a press conference that CZC retracted the claims it made and apologised for the mistake made, as well as acknowledging that the Umno lawmaker was a victim of name-dropping.

“The letter also states that they are prepared to offer assistance in any way possible to clear my name,” Abdul Azeez reportedly said during a press conference at Kompleks Tabung Haji in Bayan Lepas today.

The Baling MP and Tabung Haji chairman will consult with his lawyer before deciding what to do next.

“I will consult whether to retract the police report or file a lawsuit. This is because many Opposition leaders have accused Umno, Tabung Haji and myself as an MP over the case,” he reportedly said.

On Friday, he had lodged a police report saying the letter by CZC legal representatives accused him of being a swindler and a “corrupt person capable of influencing the police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)”.

“In the letter, I was accused of receiving or abetting with a person named Datuk Abdul Jabarullah Kadersah to obtain RM3 million linked to project,” he told reporters after lodging the report at Shah Alam district police headquarters, two days ago.

He also denied having any dealings with CZC or its senior executive director Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, citing that he is a loyal card carrier of Umno and would never deal with a DAP company.

Yesterday, a 64-year-old man with a “Datuk” title was remanded for four days. He was believed to be connected to an alleged RM3 million bribe to shut down investigations on the tunnel.

Last month, a 37-year-old Datuk Seri was arrested for allegedly receiving RM19 million for attempting to influence the investigation and have it closed.

The MACC has frozen four bank accounts totalling RM3.6 million and seized four vehicles worth RM1.3 million.