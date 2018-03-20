Umno minister says Titiwangsa banners result of internal sabotage

The banner rejecting Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani is seen hung here on a street lamp said to be in Titiwangsa. ― Picture via celahgelegar.blogspot.myKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has accused those within his own party Umno of being behind banners rejecting him in his own Titiwangsa constituency.

“This is the work of someone inside wanting to be candidate in Titiwangsa.

“Character assassination is their motive,” Johari told Malay Mail last night

This was in response to images circulated on social media depicting vertical banners that read “Say no to DJ”, in reference to his initials.

Some banners also portrayed Johari’s mugshot with a red X across his face.

Horizontal banners were also hung across the constituency, which included wordings that read “We the grassroots of Titiwangsa plead to the prime minister to choose a candidate other than Johari.”

The banners also included the #TolakJohariGhani(oust Johari Ghani), #JoeSombong(arrogant Joe), #JoeAngkuh(snobbish Joe), #asalbukanjoghani(anyone but Jo Ghani), #JoeBongkak(boastful Joe), and #ABJ(anyone but Johari) hashtags.

Johari however, declined to elaborate on the identity of the supposed culprit.

“All the division members (are) behind me,” he said.

Johari had won the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat during GE13 in 2013, scraping through with a slim majority of just 866 votes.