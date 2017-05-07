Umno members cannot afford to dream and be complacent, Tajuddin

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman reminded Umno members not to be too comfortable with past successes to ensure victory in the 14th General Election (GE14). ― Picture by Saw Siow FengALOR GAJAH, May 7 — Umno members cannot afford to dream and be complacent following the opposition’s weakness, but rather continue its strong commitment to ensure the party remained as the best in the country,

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman reminded Umno members not to be too comfortable with past successes to ensure victory in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Tajuddin, who is also Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister said Umno members should continue the struggle of the party established since 1946.

“Dreaming will lead to complacency and is a waste of time. Our every move and decision is judged by the people, and they are the ones who will determine the fate of Umno in the general election.

“We do not serve the people according to the season as the party’s struggle to look after the welfare of the people in the country is an ongoing process,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he closed the Selangor Puteri Umno retreat, which took place for three days. Also present were Puteri Umno deputy chief Datuk Zahida Zarikh Khan and Selangor Puteri Umno chief Salbiah Saari.

Tajuddin said the internal problems being faced by the opposition indirectly favoured Umno in its quest to regain the seats lost in the previous general elections.

“Trust can only be obtained if a leader is consistent...if there is no integrity and their credibility is affected, then it’s difficult for the people to believe them,” he said.

The Pasir Salak Member of Parliament said Umno has a consistent policy and practised the power sharing concept to enable the coalition to win, and continue to rule the country.

“Therefore, we have to be sincere in our struggle and prove our ability to take on the responsibility, so that Umno is seen as a party that is united and always close to the people.

“In addition, we need to strengthen our solidarity and instill more confidence to further strengthen Umno as a family, and raise its dignity,” he said.

He said the success enjoyed by people over the years was the result of Umno’s struggle which strived to ensure that the people continued to move forward in line with the country’s development. — Bernama