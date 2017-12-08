Umno man sheds tears on stage over US move on Jerusalem

Ahmad Syazwan Shah Headan broke down in tears while speaking at the 71st Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― Ahmad Syazwan Shah Headan who heads the UK Umno club broke down in tears today while delivering a speech on the US government’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The London-based student was speaking on what Malaysian youths studying abroad wanted to see in their home country’s response to shifting global geopolitics while debating the president’s speech at the 71st Umno general assembly here.

“What are we, if we can’t even defend Jerusalem?” he asked in tears, and related it to Umno’s call for unity for the coming 14th general elections.

He added that the decision by the US government under its president Donald Trump would roil the situation in the Middle East.

Jerusalem is regarded as a holy city by Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities worldwide and arguments over its status have been the thorniest subjects to a lasting peace between the Zionist regime of Israel and mainly Muslim Palestine.

Malaysia has long been sympathetic to the Palestinian struggle over its lost lands.

Several other Umno delegates were seen shedding tears during Ahmad Syazwan’s speech.

Trump yesterday announced the US government’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the new Israeli capital and a plan to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The recognition has been criticised by world leaders, including US allies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said yesterday that the US move was “unacceptable” to Muslims worldwide.

Umno is planning a public rally in solidarity of Palestine following the decision.