Umno leaders react to Mukhriz’s ‘childish’ civil servant proposal

Mukhriz said yesterday that the sacking of the civil servants not aligned to PH would be the first change if PH took over the government. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySEREMBAN, March 19 — A proposal by Pakatan Harapan to dismiss all senior government officers not aligned to it if it wins the 14th general election has been described as a childish and politically immature suggestion.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who called it a childish proposal, said a ruling government must be fair and just to everyone.

“Civil servants are only doing their job. We, as the leaders, must be big-hearted. Previously, they (PH) said they wanted to sack 60 per cent of the civil servants… childish,” he said to reporters here today.

Mohamad was asked to comment on a statement by PH vice-president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir yesterday that the sacking of the civil servants not aligned to PH would be the first change if PH took over the government.

In Alor Setar, Kedah Umno Youth said the proposed move reflected political immaturity if it was indeed true.

Its chief, Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin, said the issue of dismissal should not have arisen because civil servants were those who implemented government policies and they were the main machinery of the government always supporting the ruling government.

“Mukhriz must realise this. Civil servants cannot be blamed if they abide by certain procedures and policies. There are civil servants who do not support the government, but we (Barisan Nasional) have never sacked those not aligned to us,” he said in a statement.

Shaiful Hazizy advised all civil servants to properly evaluate the actual stand of PH. — Bernama