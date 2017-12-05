Umno leaders: Najib’s briefing ‘inspiring’, full of vigour

Najib looks at an anti-Pakatan Harapan exhibition at the Putra World Trade Centre during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaK UALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Umno leaders today sang praises of Datuk Seri Najib Razak speech given during the party’s closed-door briefing at its annual assembly, calling it “inspiring” and full of vigour.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Shahrizat Jalil said Najib speech was a great boost to the delegates, as a call-to-arms to push the party machinery to work hard for the upcoming general election.

“His speech was full of vigour, putting the importance that GE14 is everything.

“We are confident with the unity and solidarity within Umno and its component party will lead us to victory,’’ she said.

“The BN product is the best as it represents the responsible development for the people as well as national issues. We are responsible in designing the ‘highway’ for the future,’’ Shahrizat added.

She said this was what separated BN from the opposition, as the latter is only interesting in doing things for self-interest.

When asked to comment on reports that former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be made Pakatan Harapan’s interim prime minister candidate, Shahrizat said it was a sad choice.

“The suggestion speaks for itself. I really feel sorry for them,’’ she said.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ali Rustam said the briefing was key in uniting Umno members.

“He wants us to unite to ensure that Umno and BN stay ahead and to continue engaging with the people. Umno members should focus on the general elections and not the party elections.

“We want to ensure a bigger win this time so that we can continue to provide a service to the people and continue to fight for their rights,’’ he said.

Party vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he had never before attended a presidential briefing like the one held earlier today.

“The environment was extraordinary. This is a good sign, as the president reminded us two years ago of the challenges we would likely face,” he said when met after the briefing.

Hishammuddin said Najib’s emphasis on certain matters including internal unity and mindset was well-received by the delegates.

“We have to start preparing, now more than ever. We have accomplished much in the past year but more remains, as the last mile looms ahead,

“Closing ranks is a necessity, and we cannot afford to be distracted by anything else other than the upcoming general elections. The president even said concerns over the internal elections should be put aside, for that objective,” he said.

Umno supreme council member and Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron echoed Hishammuddin’s sentiments, saying that Najib’s briefing is the launching pad from which the efforts to prepare for the general elections could be focused on.

“He firmly stated we are to resolve whatever problems we have with one another, be it between the leaders, on the state and division level, or even within a branch,

“By doing so it will ensure we can face the challenge of the general election, on a common denominator,” he said.

Idris said the time for finger-pointing and apportioning blame is now long past, especially with the federal opposition currently in disarray.

“Compared to them the president said Umno and BN is clearly the better choice to lead the country, with our structure, strategies and system, as well as our contemporary approach,” he said.