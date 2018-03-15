Umno leader tells Rais Yatim to quit for criticising minister

Tan Sri Rais Yatim (pic) had criticised Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak for rejecting any links between a luxury yacht seized in Indonesia and a Malaysian state investment firm. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Tan Sri Rais Yatim should resign as Putrajaya’s special adviser on cultural affairs if he cannot use “proper channels” to criticise government leaders, said Umno supreme council member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Faisal was responding to a tweet Rais posted earlier, in which the latter said “great ministers” such as Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz could not be criticised without repercussions.

Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri yesterday suggested that Rais and other former Umno leaders were now criticising the government as they were upset at not being picked for the general elections.

Rais reminded Malaysians today that he was also once a minister, but Faisal was unimpressed.

“Please resign if you cannot act like a minister and use the appropriate channel,” the Umno leader told Rais in a Twitter reply.

Prior to Nazri’s jibe, Rais had criticised Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak for rejecting any links between a luxury yacht seized in Indonesia and a Malaysian state investment firm.