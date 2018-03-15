Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Umno leader tells Rais Yatim to quit for criticising minister

Thursday March 15, 2018
03:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘The Crown’ stirs royal pay disparity controversyThe Edit: ‘The Crown’ stirs royal pay disparity controversy

Toys ‘R’ Us rescue collapses, tens of thousands to lose jobsToys ‘R’ Us rescue collapses, tens of thousands to lose jobs

The Edit: George Lucas breaks ground on namesake LA museumThe Edit: George Lucas breaks ground on namesake LA museum

Woman who shot boyfriend dead in YouTube stunt jailed six monthsWoman who shot boyfriend dead in YouTube stunt jailed six months

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Rais Yatim (pic) had criticised Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak for rejecting any links between a luxury yacht seized in Indonesia and a Malaysian state investment firm. — AFP picTan Sri Rais Yatim (pic) had criticised Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak for rejecting any links between a luxury yacht seized in Indonesia and a Malaysian state investment firm. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Tan Sri Rais Yatim should resign as Putrajaya’s special adviser on cultural affairs if he cannot use “proper channels” to criticise government leaders, said Umno supreme council member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Faisal was responding to a tweet Rais posted earlier, in which the latter said “great ministers” such as Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz could not be criticised without repercussions.

Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri yesterday suggested that Rais and other former Umno leaders were now criticising the government as they were upset at not being picked for the general elections.

Rais reminded Malaysians today that he was also once a minister, but Faisal was unimpressed.

“Please resign if you cannot act like a minister and use the appropriate channel,” the Umno leader told Rais in a Twitter reply.

Prior to Nazri’s jibe, Rais had criticised Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak for rejecting any links between a luxury yacht seized in Indonesia and a Malaysian state investment firm.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram