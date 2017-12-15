Umno leader slams Selangor Speaker criticism against Sg Yu land sale review

Tan Sri Noh Omar said he wanted MACC to re-open investigation on the distribution of land in Kampung Sungai Yu following a statement issued by Yeoh. — Picture by Saw Siow FengTANJONG KARANG, Dec 15 ― The action by the Selangor government in questioning the decision of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in reopening the investigation on the land scandal in Kampung Sungai Yu here has been considered as “narrow minded”.

Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the matter should not have been raised by State Assembly Speaker Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, although MACC confirmed there was no case in the matter.

“This is not about a civil suit, where there is a time lapse, but involves crime,” he told reporters here.

Noh, who is also Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament said he wanted MACC to re-open investigation on the distribution of land in Kampung Sungai Yu following a statement issued by Yeoh after chairing the Selangor state government's Select Committee on Competency, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat).

He said Yeoh made a statement saying that the distribution of land to 175 individuals was not in accordance with the stipulated conditions.

“Had she not made the statement, I would not know. In fact, Hannah Yeoh should lodge the report with MACC,” he said.

Today, Yeoh confirmed that MACC had raided the Selangor State scretariat Building and had taken documents on the land ownership in Kampung Sungai Yu. ― Bernama