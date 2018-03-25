Umno IT, social media bureau told not to publish false news

Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the Umno Information Technology (IT) and Social Media Bureau should disseminate various materials that were positive for the people to read. — Picture by Siow Saw Feng KOTA BARU, March 25 — Members of the Umno Information Technology (IT) and Social Media Bureau were today told to not be part of those responsible for disseminating false news.

Bureau chairman, Datuk Ahmad Maslan, said they should instead disseminate various materials that were positive for the people to read.

He said with the approaching of the 14th general election (GE14), the Umno IT and Social Media Bureau at all 191 divisions should focus on, among others, development projects carried out by the federal government in their respective states.

“They should also counter all accusations hurled by the opposition, especially on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Good and Services Tax (GST), and also the candidates contesting for Barisan Nasional in GE14,” he told a media conference here today.

He said the bureau had been preparing for GE14 since two years ago, but expressed the need for it to be enhanced until the polling day. — Bernama