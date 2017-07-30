Umno in Sabah to uphold rights of Malays and Bumiputeras, says Ismail Sabri

KOTA MARUDU, July 30 — The Umno decision to expand its wing to Sabah 27 years ago wias aimed at upholding the rights of the Malays and Bumiputeras in the state.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said since the establishment of Umno in Sabah, a lot of development had been been implemented in the state that benefited the population.

“The federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak never ignored the needs of Sabahans and continue to provide substantial allocation for development in the state,” he said this when opening the Kota Marudu UMNO division delegates meetiong, here today.

Also present was Kota Marudu Umno division chief Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said 25 per cent of the allocation for his ministry was given to Sabah and Sarawak while 50 per cent was shared by 11 states in peninsular Malaysia.

Many Malay and bumiputera professionals were produced by institutions established under theUmno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Later, Ismail Sabri urged the Umnomembers to be more courageous to defend the rights of the Malays and bumiputeras as enshrined in the constitution.

“UMNO Youth must be vocal and uncompromising in the matter should any party attempt to challenge the rights of the Malays and the bumiputeras,” he said when opening the Kota Belud UMNO Division, Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting.

Also present were Kota Belud Umno division deputy chief Datuk Musbah Jamli, who is also Sabah Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, Youth chief Arsad Bastari, Wanita chief Eyung Latun; and Puteri chief Masnatu Satung.

“I hope Umno Youth remain as the party’s strength and dare to defend the rights of the Malays and bumiputeras because it is the party’s struggle.”

He reminded the three wings to be ready and to strengthen their cooperation to face the 14th General Election (GE14) and urged BN component parties to work together to ensure victory. — Bernama