Umno General Assembly 2017 enters final day

Johor representative Senator Zahari Sarip speaks on the final day of the Umno General Assembly 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― After two days, the Umno General Assembly 2017 enters its final day today, continuing the debate on the motion on religion and education.

The debate session will begin with Johor representative Senator Zahari Sarip, who will table the motion before being seconded by Kelantan representative Amran Arifin this morning.

Fourteen speakers are scheduled to debate on the two motions which will begin with Penang representative Mohd Nashrol Hisham Abdullah before the winding-up session by wing chiefs, Supreme Council member, government representative, vice president and president.

The winding-up speech by Datuk Seri Najib Razak is definitely awaited not only by the delegates attending the assembly at Putra World Trade Centre, but also party members nationwide as it will be the last before the 14th General Election.

Yesterday, the motion on the president’s policy speech and economy was unanimously passed by 2,718 delegates from 191 divisions.

The delegates also unanimously passed the motion for the posts of party president and deputy president to be uncontested at the coming party elections. ― Bernama