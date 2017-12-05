Umno General Assembly 2017 begins

Large banners displaying Umno’s logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) raised its curtains here today to welcome 5,739 Umno delegates who will partake in the party’s last general assembly before the 14th general election (GE14).

Traditionally, on the first day of the assembly, the delegates will attend a closed-door briefing by the party’s president, whereby Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will deliver his message which touches on preparations for GE14, among other matters.

The highlight of the first day of the gathering will be the simultaneous opening of the assembly of the three wings of the party, namely Wanita, Youth and Puteri, to rally them in facing GE14.

Also happening today is the launch of the ‘laman media’ (media centre) and mini Umno information convention.

The Umno General Assembly 2017 is on until Dec 9. — Bernama