Umno division chief caught for syabu was head of drug rehab centre

The head of an Umno division in Kuala Lumpur was detained after he tested positive for methamphetamine, or popularly known as syabu, during the early morning raid. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, April 4 — The Umno division leader arrested for drug abuse during an entertainment outlet raid on Monday was the head of a drug rehabilitation centre, a police source revealed today.

“A background check on the man showed he held many public positions and one of them was as the chairman of a drug rehab centre.

“Apart from that, he is also an advisor for an urban youth club that operates in two districts,” the source told Malay Mail.

The suspect in his 40s holds at least one datukship.

“It was quite disappointing to know that someone who is trusted with important positions in the community was involved in drugs.

“He was released on police bail the same day at 4pm after his statement was recorded and after a urine test was conducted,” the source said.

Additionally, the suspect is also a director of a prominent firm, on the advisory board of two government agencies, and involved in two non-governmental organisation related to retired armed forces groups.

“He has no previous criminal record and no drugs were seized from him,” the sourced clarified.

The Umno division chief, who is also a state party secretary, was arrested with 10 others, including two women, at an entertainment outlet along Jalan Imbi at 2am yesterday.

The entire group tested positive for drugs.

The raid was conducted by the KL contingent police together with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission following claims concerning the outlet’s licence.

Police opened investigation papers under Section 15(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki confirmed the arrest.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said party leadership will decide the fate of the politician.

He described the incident as unfortunate and said it should not have happened as the issue would undoubtedly be exploited in the coming general election.

“In terms of legislation and enforcement, it is not right for us to punish any individual before the person is found guilty.

“However, the incident has really upset us and should not have happened,” he told reporters after attending `Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat’ programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Mengkebang in Kuala Krai.