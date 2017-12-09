Umno delegates want more flexible house financing packages

Delegates leaving the Merdeka Hall after the third day of the 71st Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, December 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Government-linked companies (GLCs) involved in the construction of affordable housing projects should provide more flexible financing packages to the Bumiputera, especially the first-time house buyers, said a Perak Umno representative .

Datuk Ahmad Shalimin Ahmad Shaffie, who is also Taiping Umno division leader, said the financing packages should not only provide reasonable price for the houses, but should also look into the repayment period.

“There are many companies that build affordable housing projects, such as the 1Malaysia People's Housing Project, 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd where the price per unit is below RM250,000.

“But, many still cannot afford to buy the houses,” he said when debating the motion on the economy at the Umno General Assembly 2017 here yesterday.

Ahmad Shalimin said there were several housing projects in Perak (Setiawan and Manjung) where the houses were sold for between RM145,000 and RM150,000 per unit and this enabled almost 100 per cent Bumiputera to easily own a house.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Umno representative Datuk Hasim Rusdi, who is also Rasah Umno division chief, said the government should come up with a mechanism on the price of affordable houses.

“We also hope that housing developers to provide at least 50 per cent affordable houses in each of their housing projects,” he said.

The motion on economy, which was tabled by Ahmad Shalimin and seconded by Hasim, was then unanimously passed by the delegates.

Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin then adjourned the assembly to tomorrow. ― Bernama