Umno defends Kelantan’s maghrib shop closure as people’s wish

According to a report, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed claimed the closure order was given in accordance to the local people’s wish. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― Setting aside their political rivalry, the Kelantan Umno has backed the PAS-led state government’s controversial order for all traders to temporarily shutter their businesses during the evening maghrib prayers.

Its chief Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed claimed the closure order was given in accordance to the local people’s wish, New Straits Times reported today.

“The state government is doing something that in their eyes, are in line with the wishes of the people who are in favour of it.

“If the Kelantanese do not like the idea, perhaps they can reject it later on. But, they like it that way now and it is a popular move,” he was quoted saying in response to criticisms against the state decision.

The order affects all traders in the state regardless of their religious affinity and had been criticised by a former PAS leader as well as others in MCA, Umno’s political partner in the Barisan Nasional coalition.

The state government has warned traders, including hawkers at its night markets, that they may be shut down if they do not pause their business for 15 minutes during the daily Muslim evening prayers.