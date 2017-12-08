Umno confident of capturing more seats in Kelantan

Delegates listen to the speech given by leaders during the Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Kelantan Umno is confident of Barisan Nasional (BN) winning more seats in the state in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

A representative from Kelantan Umno, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, who is Machang Member of Parliament, said this was based on the increasing show of support by the Kelantan people for Umno and BN.

“Since Datuk Seri Najib Razak became party president and prime minister, he has been serious and shows sincerity in looking after the welfare of the people, including in Kelantan,” he said when debating the motion on the presidential policy speech at the 2017 Umno General Assembly here today.

He said Kelantan Umno realised and accepted the fact that Kelantan had been under the opposition for a long time and that some quarters questioned the federal government’s assistance to the state.

Najib’s action in not leaving Kelantan out of the country’s development agenda, including in the budget tabling and 11th Malaysia Plan reflected the open attitude of the prime minister as a prime minister with a big heart and does not practice favouritism, he said.

Following that, he said, Umno was able to improve its performance and enabled BN to win 12 state seats in the previous general election.

“In GE14, we believe BN can win more seats,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perlis Umno representative, Azihani Ali said BN was confident of winning in Perlis, but it should not take lightly the question on candidates for GE14.

“Place candidates that can really given a big win,” said the Jejawi Umno branch leader. — Bernama