Umno, BN’s development efforts on right track, says Mahdzir

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Umno and BN’s development efforts undertaken with the support of the other coalition partners since 60 years ago remain on the right track. — Bernama picSUNGAI BESAR, July 22 — Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) development efforts undertaken with the support of the other coalition partners since 60 years ago remain on the right track.

Party Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this could be seen through various changes and development enjoyed by the people through the implementation of policies drawn up by the government, covering the economic, educational and socio-cultural aspects.

In light of this, he slammed the “Jom Bina Semula Negara” (Let’s Rebuild Nation) campaign of the opposition, as if to show the country is on the wrong track.

“At the time of the country’s independence, the Malays were mainly working as farmers, fishermen and rubber tappers. Now they have produced professionals and national leaders.

“So why is the opposition saying that the country should be rebuilt?” asked Mahdzir, who is also Education Minister, when opening the Sungai Besar Umno division delegates’ meeting, here, today.

In fact, he said, the National Transformation Plan 2050 (TN50) mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen as added value for a stronger and brighter future for the country.

On Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in Pekan, Pahang, in the coming general election, Mahdzir said as a democratic country, anyone could state such a wish but Dr Mahathir should be more realistic in this matter.

He said the Pekan parliamentary seat held by Najib for such a long time was proof of the strong support of the constituency’s voters for the party president and Umno.

In Kuala Langat, Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should realise that the development and infrastructure facilities in the state had been built by the BN and Umno government before PKR formed the current state government.

“Azmin should not be arrogant. In Selangor, a strong foundation had been built by the BN state government previously. If he thinks he’s that great, please be Kelantan menteri besar,” he said after opening the Kuala Langat Puteri Umno delegates’ meeting.

Annuar also challenged Mohamed Azmin to state whether he accepts or agrees with the policies of DAP. — Bernama