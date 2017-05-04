Umno, BN still strong in Sabah, Salleh says

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pic) said Sabah Umno and Sabah BN had closed ranks and were standing solidly behind Chief Minister Musa Aman. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in Sabah have never been more united than now, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

He said realising that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been the target of a plot, Sabah Umno and Sabah BN had closed ranks and were standing solidly behind Chief Minister Musa Aman.

“It is wishful thinking on the part of the Opposition if they think there is a power struggle in Sabah, which is going to result in a change of state government.

“Sabah has demonstrated loyalty to the party and party leadership and will continue to do so,” said Salleh in his latest blog posting, tonight.

Salleh , who is also Sabah Umno deputy chairman, said the spin about disunity in Sabah Umno or Sabah BN was more than ten years old and kept resurfacing from time to time.

He said in fact ,the claim that Sabah was supposed to be the backbone of ‘16 September’ where 10 of the 30 MPs who were supposed to cross over were allegedly from Sabah, was just mere allegations.

“In the end nothing happened each and every time. But that does not stop the opposition from resurrecting and recycling this story. And they do it each time they are facing problems and need to distract people from the mess the opposition is in,” said Salleh. — Bernama