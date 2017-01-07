Umno, BN media units urged to disseminate govt’s noble efforts

Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the people must know the noble efforts of the government all these while and were not influenced by accusations and instigations of the Opposition. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BELUD, Jan 7 ― Umno and Barisan Nasional's (BN) media units are urged to disseminate government polices to ward off Opposition accusations and attacks.

Sabah BN secretary Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the people must know the noble efforts of the government all these while and were not influenced by accusations and instigations of the Opposition.

“I urge the Umno and BN media units to viral the effort of the government all these while.

“This is one of the preparations of the party in facing the coming general election (PRU), other than mobilising the election machinery,” he told reporters after ending his visit to Kota Belud today.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had given an early hint that 2017 is a special year. Maybe, PRU is coming soon,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also congratulated Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Dr Maximus Ongkili on his appointment as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president yesterday.

Yesterday, PBS secretary-general Datuk Johnny Mositun said Ongkili was appointed as acting president with immediate effect to enable party president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan to take leave from politics.

However, he would continue his duty as Deputy Chief Minister and Sabah Infrastructural Development Minister until the end of his term.

Pairin had confirmed his desire not to contest at the coming PRU during the PBS delegates' congress in November.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said the development of the Kota Belud People's Housing Project (PPR), which was launched in 2015, was proceeding smoothly and was expected to be completed in the middle of next year.

Abdul Rahman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, said he was satisfied at the progress of the project in Kampung Pirasan near here which would benefit the low-income group in the area.

“This is a sign of thanks from the BN government for the support of the people in the district,” he said. ― Bernama