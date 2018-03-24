Umno and Pakatan MPs join campaign against racism

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan joins the #CabarCalon campaign. — Picture courtesy of BebasKUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Nineteen politicians from both Barisan Nasional (BN), including a minister, and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have participated in a campaign by pro-democracy group Bebas to promote anti-discrimination laws, secularism and transparency.

The #CabarCalon campaign launched on January 27 this year aims to get voters to ask their candidates in the 14th general election to support laws prohibiting discrimination in employment and in the property market, to stop the usage of taxpayers’ monies for religious activities, and to declare their assets before running for office.

“Voters must hold their elected representatives accountable. Ask questions and demand answers. Candidates for the upcoming GE14 need to earn the votes of their constituency. This is one way.

“We call upon voters to participate in the campaign. They can do so by uploading pictures of themselves on social media, with any of the three questions or even any question, stating their respective constituencies and incumbent representatives or GE14 candidates. These should be tagged with “#CabarCalon”, “#GE14” and the respective constituency and incumbent candidate,” said Bebas co-founder Azrul Mohd Khalib in a statement.

“Bebas urges leaders to answer these questions from their voters.”

Thus far, BN leaders who have participated in the campaign included International Trade and Industry deputy minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and BN Backbenchers Club chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, all of whom are from Umno; MCA publicity chief Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker; and Gerakan vice president Datuk Dominic Lau.

Hatta Ramli joins the #CabarCalon campaign. — Picture courtesy of BebasOpposition politicians included DAP’s Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, Parti Amanah Negara’s Kuala Krai MP Hatta Ramli, as well as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Most of the campaign participants held up placards supporting anti-discrimination legislation or asset declaration.

Bebas has also released the first of three videos from its #CabarCalon campaign. More photos of participating politicians and campaign updates will be available on their Facebook page.