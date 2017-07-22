Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Umno aims members to download ‘Malaysia 4 All’ application

Saturday July 22, 2017
10:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62

The Edit: Royal gardens of EuropeThe Edit: Royal gardens of Europe

The Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stallThe Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stall

UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File photo of Umno members at the party's annual assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2013. — Reuters picFile photo of Umno members at the party's annual assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2013. — Reuters picALOR GAJAH, July 22 — Umno aims to have 150,000 of its members to download the ‘Malaysia 4 All’ application to obtain genuine information, especially in preparing towards the 14th General Election, said its executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the application is jointly developed with a non-governmental organisation to curb the spread of lies and slander that is often used by the opposition to confuse the public and urged Umno members to download the application.

“The application can also be used to mobilise the party’s machinery at all levels at district voting centres as well as to disseminate information on the number of voters voting,” he told reporters here today.

He was met during an Aidilfitri function at his residence here that was also attended by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron

Commenting further, Abdul Rauf, who is also Masjid Tanah Umno chief said the application could only be accessed by registered Umno members and plans were underway to expand its usage to the public. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline