Umno aims members to download ‘Malaysia 4 All’ application

File photo of Umno members at the party's annual assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2013. — Reuters picALOR GAJAH, July 22 — Umno aims to have 150,000 of its members to download the ‘Malaysia 4 All’ application to obtain genuine information, especially in preparing towards the 14th General Election, said its executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the application is jointly developed with a non-governmental organisation to curb the spread of lies and slander that is often used by the opposition to confuse the public and urged Umno members to download the application.

“The application can also be used to mobilise the party’s machinery at all levels at district voting centres as well as to disseminate information on the number of voters voting,” he told reporters here today.

He was met during an Aidilfitri function at his residence here that was also attended by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron

Commenting further, Abdul Rauf, who is also Masjid Tanah Umno chief said the application could only be accessed by registered Umno members and plans were underway to expand its usage to the public. — Bernama