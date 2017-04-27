Last updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 6:25 pm GMT+8

Ulama delegate wants PAS to ditch PKR after insult

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Thursday April 27, 2017
05:39 PM GMT+8

Selangor delegate Nik Bakri Nik Mat has urged PAS to sever ties with PKR. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSelangor delegate Nik Bakri Nik Mat has urged PAS to sever ties with PKR. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 27 ― A delegate at the PAS ulama wing assembly here today urged the party to sever ties with PKR.

Selangor delegate Nik Bakri Nik Mat said the party leadership must act against PKR after its deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali was said to to have insulted PAS' revered clergy class.

“We should consider severing ties with PKR immediately as in politics, it may be acceptable to criticise but not insult, especially against our president,” he said at the wing's policy speech debate.

Nik Bakri then warned Azmin against insulting the party's ulama.

“To mentri besar Azmin Ali, watch your mouth and don't ever insult the ulama”.

MORE TO COME 

