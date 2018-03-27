UK business school wants to sponsor stateless girl Roisah

Roisah Abdullah speaks to press at Pullman Putrajaya March 26, 2018. — Picture by Sahfwan ZaidonPUTRAJAYA, March 27 ― After her stateless plight made headlines, Roisah Abdullah is being inundated with study offers, with the latest being a full scholarship from one of the world’s top business schools.

The local branch of the Henley Business School under the University of Reading Malaysia (UoRM), has stepped up to offer 21-year-old Roisah to study in its school, ranked among the top 30 in the world.

The offer also comes with a lodging sponsorship at the Student Village from Educity Iskandar Malaysia in Nusajaya, Johor, the institution’s business partner.

“EduCity is pleased to confirm our support of UoRM’s initiative by offering accommodation to the student at the Student Village,” Joanne Ooi, EduCity Iskandar's managing director told Malay Mail.

Should Roisah successfully make it to her final year, she would also be entitled to a one-year internship with one of the top five accounting firms in Malaysia in the final year.

“Kids like Roisah have great potential. The only reason that they can reach their fullest right now, is because of the situation they are in, limited in terms of opportunities.

“We are willing to explore possibilities and we have to make things happen. We can’t sit there and have a young women’s future come to a standstill because of a red tape,” UoRM’s marketing, communications and recruitment director Madeleine Tan said.

Roisah has received offers from two local universities to date, and is still considering her options.

“I feel honoured that they gave me this opportunity, which I never thought will happen.

“I will give it all a good thought,” Roisah told Malay Mail.

Her predicament however, is long from settled, as she is still battling for citizenship from the Malaysian government.

She is also unable to open bank accounts to receive any monetary aid from donors, for her living expenses.

Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the discretionary power to approve applications for citizenship on a case-by-case basis, a power vested in him as home minister under the Federal Constitution.

Last week, Malay Mail reported that besides Zahid, the Ministry of Higher Education was also keen on helping Roisah.

Roisah needs the citizenship confirmation in order to apply to university immediately. In the recent STPM exam, the 21-year-old was a top-scorer.

She was born in Klang and adopted by a Malaysian woman at birth. Her adoptive mother died in 2014.