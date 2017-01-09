UiTM to introduce e-Wakaf to raise fund to strengthen its education system

SHAH ALAM, Jan 9 — The Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) will introduce e-Wakaf (endowment) system in an effort to raise funds to strengthen the university's education system and physical development.

Its vice-chancellor, Emeritus Prof Datuk Hassan Said said the web system was developed by the UiTM itself in collaboration with Perbadanan Wakaf Selangor and it will be launched on Jan 13.

“Hence, we welcome contributions either in cash or items from various groups that will bring great benefits to the university and its community.

“Through this endowment we provide an opportunity for UiTM alumni, university community, corporations and members of the public to contribute to help strengthen the teaching and learning process in UiTM,” he told the media here today.

Hassan said donations received would not only be used to build buildings and infrastructure, but would also be extended to help students who could not afford to pursue their studies.

He said via e-Wakaf, UiTM would introduce Waqaf Am (General Endowment) and Wakaf Khas (Special Endowment) to facilitate those who wanted to contribute.

“Wakaf Am does not specify on any item or asset and the university can use the donation to build a lecture hall or the like, while for Wakaf Khas, it is more specific. For instance, if the contributor wants the funds to be used to build the campus, then we will use the funds to build the campus and not on other things,” he said.

According to Hassan, the implementation of e-Wakaf would enable the university to be more self-sufficient and not completely dependent on government allocation.

He also said that UiTM aimed to raise RM1 billion with the implementation of e-wakaf within the next 10 years.

“This is one of our efforts to strengthen the university and at the same time it is hoped to help the UiTM to be competitive against other universities,” he said. — Bernama