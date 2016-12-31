UiTM denies issuing offer letter for business lots at Shah Alam campus

SHAH ALAM, Dec 31 ― Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today denied having issued an offer letter for business lots at its Shah Alam campus as reported on the Internet.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said, said the letter, on the UiTM and Vice-Chancellor letterhead, was false and the university was not involved in such business.

He said the fraud was discovered on Dec 23 when someone contacted the university to verify the matter.

The person said he had obtained the information from an advertisement on the Majalah.com website which stated that 55 business lots were available and 15 of them were being offered on lease to him, Hassan said in a statement.

He said the university had lodged a report at the police station in Section 6, Shah Alam. ― Bernama