UEM launches Kondominium Kiara Kasih Rumawip project

PETALING JAYA, March 21 ― UEM Sunrise Berhad (UEM Sunrise) today launched their first Federal Territories Affordable Housing (Rumawip) project in Segambut.

The project is a joint collaboration with the Federal Territories Ministry.

Aptly named Kondominium Kiara Kasih, the latest Rumawip project is located near the affluent Mont Kiara township.

The single tower 40-storey-condominium consists 719 units of 850 sq ft of space with each unit consisting three bedrooms, two bathrooms along with a parking bay and other amenities.

UEM Sunrise’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib said the project’s prime location would be conducive for young professionals to build their family.

“Kondominium Kiara Kasih is strategically located and is suitable for young adults who need a base for them to grow their family in the city centre,” he said at the event launch today at the Dewan Juara, Bukit Kiara Sports Complex.

Over 1,000 people attended the launch of the project which was then followed by a balloting session.

Among the those were helicopter engineer Ahmad Faiz Idham Ab Rahim, 25, who said he purchased the property due to his confidence in UEM Sunrise.

“My wife and I are currently renting a house in Subang. We chose to buy Kondominium Kiara Kasih because of its strategic location and affordable pricing.

“Other than that, the developer is also one of the factors why we wanted to buy this property. We trust in UEM Sunrise and the projects that it develops.”

For first-time house buyer accountant Lim Hui Ting, 29, who lives in Setapak said purchasing the property make sense due to its locale and affordability.

“I have been planning to own a property and settle down in Kuala Lumpur and this opportunity came at a right time. I am very comfortable with Segambut and Mont’Kiara areas,” she said.

Kondominium Kiara Kasih residential development sits on a 2.14-acre freehold footprint and commands a gross development value of approximately RM217.5 million. Each unit of the condominium is priced at RM 300,000 and is scheduled for completion in October 2022.

Apart from Kondominium Kiara Kasih, UEM Sunrise has also launched a few affordable housing projects in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, in line with the company's commitment to building affordable housing in support of the government’s homeownership goals for the people.

“To date, in collaboration with Denia Development Sdn Bhd, UEM Sunrise saw the completion and handover of more than 4,000 units of residences and shop offices mainly landed, in Taman Nusantara. In 2016, 351 units of double-storey terraced houses of theBayu Nusantara project was completed and handed over to the purchasers.

“We will be completing another 1,217 units of affordable properties in 3Q of 2018 under the Denai Nusantara project,” he said.

Those who are interested to be a Rumawip homebuyer, you may log on and register your interest at rumawip.kwp.gov.my.