Uda Holdings gift students makeover ahead of schooling year

UDA chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Shafei Abdullah mingling with year one students from SK Desa Setapak while UDA Holdings Berhad Group Managing Director (centre back) stands at the back with UDA employees for the UDA Outreach Back to School Programme at AEON Alpha Angle in Kuala Lumpur December 30, 2017. — Pictures by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Over 80 Primary One students were given a new year makeover for the coming school year today by investment firm Uda Holdings Berhad as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The students from SK Desa Setapak in Wangsa Maju here each received RM60-worth of new school uniforms, stationeries, shoes, and bags.

Uda chairman Datuk Seri Shafie Abdullah told Malay Mail the back-to-school programme was meant to give a confidence boost to the students facing the new school year.

“We want to give a positive impact to these new students, we want them to feel excited and energetic going to school,” he said at the Uda Outreach back-to-school programme launch at Aeon Alpha Angle shopping centre.

“Parents nowadays have to deal with numerous responsibilities, with our CSR programme we hope to alleviate some of their burden.”

“We hope other corporations would follow suit in our example and helped parents and students with their own back-to-school programme,” he added.

Uda Holdings also sponsored school stationeries worth RM54,000 to 11 schools for 2,003 Primary One students in Wangsa Maju, including SK Desa Setapak.

Shafie, who is also the Wangsa Maju Umno chief, said this is the second of such programme conducted in the Parliamentary seat.

Ratha Veerasamy, 57, speaks to Malay Mail during the UDA outreach back to school program at AEON Alpha Angle in Kuala Lumpur December 30, 2017. For 57-year-old Ratha Veerasamy, the outreach programme has helped her to buy new shoes for her grandson.

“It really helps as I managed to buy two new school shoes for my seven-year-old grandson.

“For some it may not be much but with his father living with a disability and his mother working, we appreciate such programmes,” she said.

Muhd Nadzmi Musa, 36 said with the current economic situation, programmes such as this was a blessing.

“Nowadays with even school badges increasing in price, every ringgit counts.

“We are grateful of the programme and managed to buy new pants, pencil box, and other stationeries for my son,” he said.

Another parent Suhaira Samsudin, 41, said with the sponsored school items, she could focus on buying other essential items for her son.

“We managed to get a shirt, pants and a few other stationeries. Now we can get a few extra shirts and other items without putting a dent in our budget,” she said.

Muna Dalilah Shahidan helps her daughter try on new school shoes during the UDA Outreach Back to School Programme at AEON Alpha Angle in Kuala Lumpur December 30, 2017.