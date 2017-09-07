Uber-Proton’s ‘Quick Ride’ scheme: Good deal or no?

Existing ride-share drivers interviewed by Malay Mail Online predict a low take-up rate for the “Quick Ride” scheme launched Tuesday by Uber Malaysia, Proton, Koperasi Pelaburan Amanah Berhad (KAPB) and the Cartrade Group. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The chance to earn RM1,000 a week by ferrying people around in a brand new Proton car with a daily lease below RM60 seems like a dream.

But existing ride-share drivers interviewed by Malay Mail Online predict a low take-up rate for the “Quick Ride” scheme launched Tuesday by Uber Malaysia, Proton, Koperasi Pelaburan Amanah Berhad (KAPB) and the Cartrade Group.

“I don’t think this is a smart approach for existing Uber drivers. We already own a car and we get to drive them for work and leisure,” said N. Shanker, a full-time Uber driver.

“This is just another taxi model that would give more benefit to the companies involved,” the 33-year-old claimed.

Another Uber driver who only wanted to be known as Chang shared Shanker’s view on the scheme being a dressed-up version of the taxi model.

“I wonder, why would this partnership come up now when the taxi model has been regarded as old-fashioned,” the 44-year-old said.

Chang who drives part-time with the ride-sharing firm also said that it would not make business sense for those who could afford a car to sign up with Quick Ride.

Drivers who take up the cheapest lease — RM45 daily for a Proton Saga — would still be paying nearly RM1,000 a month.

“Even if you are paying the maintenance, insurance and road tax on your own, it will not come up to RM1,000 a month,” he said.

Three Uber drivers Malay Mail Online spoke with also said the scheme put them in the UberX category, but would not promise more money.

Changing to a higher-end car like the Proton Perdana — RM55 daily rental — for the premium UberBlack category was a risk, they added, believing many passengers would still opt for the cheaper UberX.

Shanker, who has been an Uber driver for over a year, said the move will be more helpful to those who have a bad credit rating and could not get a bank loan to buy a car.

Only in such circumstances, he said, will it benefit a driver.

Those who register as Uber drivers with Quick Ride have the option of leasing a new Proton Saga for RM45 a day or a Proton Persona for RM55.

These cars will be equipped with a tablet and Internet access to give passengers a better riding experience.

Under the partnership, drivers will be required to drive a minimum of 30 hours a week, which according to Uber’s calculations would guarantee them a weekly income of about RM1,000 each.

Drivers who opt for this initiative will only need to pay for the vehicle’s fuel and tyres. Maintenance, road tax and insurance will be handled by the four partnering corporations .

What taxi companies think

Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail, founder of the premium taxi services Big Blue Taxi, also questioned the “Quick Ride” scheme.

“If you are encouraging the leasing system, why did SPAD and the government encourage taxi drivers to move out of the system?” he told Malay Mail Online, referring to the Land Public Transport Commission.

SPAD had approved and awarded several hundred taxi drivers individual titles under the Taxi Industry Transformation Programme, which was formulated to improve the welfare of taxi drivers and create a more level-playing field in the industry.

Shamsubahrin said the new partnership would deal a further blow to the taxi industry.

“In the name of creating jobs for the jobless, they are making taxi drivers go jobless,” he said.