Uber Malaysia staff told to clear out from KL, PJ offices in two hours, driver claims

By Danial Dzulkifly and May Robertson

Tuesday March 27, 2018
12:57 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
March 27, 2018
01:45 PM GMT+8

Uber Malaysia staff were told to vacate their premises at Greenlight Hub and their office in Bangsar. ― Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliUber Malaysia staff were told to vacate their premises at Greenlight Hub and their office in Bangsar. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, March 27 ― Uber Malaysia administrative employees told to collect their belongings and vacate their Kuala Lumpur and Selangor offices yesterday, according to Uber driver Azliza Ali Shamsuddin.

Azliza said the employees were given only two hours to do so, following an abrupt notice issued in the morning after the official merger of Uber and Grab yesterday.

“The admin boys told me they were given only two hours to clear their stuff and vacate their premises at Greenlight Hub and their office in Bangsar. It was all so sudden,” she told Malay Mail.

The Greenlight Hub is located in Section 51A, Petaling Jaya.

