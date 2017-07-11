Uber inks deal to let taxis onto its network

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Uber today signed a memorandum of understanding with a taxi association to include traditional taxis in the ride-hailing firm's network.

The pilot initiative is dubbed “UberTaxi” and will charge users the same rates as the “UberX” service.

Around 500 drivers from Gabungan Persatuan dan Syarikat-Syarikat Teksi Semenanjung Malaysia will join Uber under the programme.

“Uber believes this partnership will provide a tangible demonstration of how giving more people the power of choice at the touch of a button makes things better for all — driver-partners, riders, and the city,” Uber general manager for Malaysian and Singapore, Warren Tseng said in a statement.

He added that the move was to support the government’s efforts to improve public transportation in the country.

The government is revamping the taxi and hire car industry via the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), which includes incorporating e-hailing services such as Uber and its home-grown rival Grab.

Grab has had taxis in its service since its inception as MyTeksi.