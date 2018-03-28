Uber denies workers retrenched in Grab merger

A man is seen at Uber’s Bangsar South office on March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Uber said today that no employees lost their jobs after its Southeast Asia operations merged with Grab.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that Uber Malaysia employees that were given only two hours to clear out their desk at the Greenlight Hub and their head office in Bangsar South, with some questioning their livelihood following the merger.

In response to the report, Uber in a statement assured that none of their employees were retrenched.

“Employees across all Southeast Asian locations were given the full day to process the news, attend detailed information sessions with HR and representatives of their global teams, in addition to being provided with onsite counselling.

“No Uber employee lost their jobs, and both companies are committed to putting their people first as part of this transition.” said the statement.

The merger will see Uber services, such as its ride hailing platform and food service delivery UberEats, absorbed by Grab, while Uber Technologies Inc will receive a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab.

It was reported that Uber has 80 employees in Malaysia.