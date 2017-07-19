Two ZPP senior officers charged with corrruption

Two Penang Tithe Management Centre senior officers are charged with corruption, allegedly committed between 2010 and 2015. — AFP picBUTTERWORTH, July 19 ― Two senior officers of the Penang Tithe Management Centre (ZPP) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to separate charges of corruption, allegedly committed between 2010 and 2015.

One of them, ZPP chief executive officer Datuk Azman Abdul Samat, 50, faced three charges, the first, for allegedly receiving a Bonia Tesoro watch, worth RM700, from an owner of the company MNI Venture, whom he knew was concerned with his official functions at his house in Mukim 2, Permatang Rambai, Permatang Pauh, in 2010.

On the second count, Azman was charged with committing a similar offence by accepting a Tissot Touch watch, worth RM2,000, from the owner of Al Global Trading at his office at ZPP, No.4 Jalan Perda Selatan, Bandar Perda, Bukit Mertajam, between 2011 and 2015.

Azman was also charged with accepting a Roscani Paris watch, worth RM750 , from an individual whom he knew was concerned with his official duties at a food shop near ZPP in 2015.

All the charges were made under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, ZPP Asnaf Quality Development Management and Economic Division, Mohd Wardi Ramli, 35, was charged with two counts of using his office for gratification by recommending Al Global Trading, a company which he had interest in, to supply 1,480 free range-chicken and chicken feed, worth RM4,842, to ZPP.

The offence was allegedly committed at the ZPP Office on November 11, 2016.

He was also charged with recommending the same company to supply animal feed, worth RM6,000, to ZPP at the same location on November 14, 2016.

The charges were made under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge Sitarun Nisa Abdul Aziz allowed Azman bail of RM1,500 on each count with one surety, while bail for Mohd Wardi was set at RM5,000 in one surety on each count.

She set August 14 and 21 for mention of the case involving Mohd Wardi and Azman, respectively.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Ahmad Ghazali Muhamad Nadzri, prosecuted, while Azman and Mohd Wardi were represented by lawyers Mohamed Reza Rahim and Hadi Mulyana Citrawijaya Suyadi, respectively. ― Bernama