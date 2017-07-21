Two-year-old Indonesian girl dies, believed abused by mother

IPOH, July 21 — Police have detained a woman and her boyfriend for investigation in connection with the death of a two-year-old Indonesian girl, who was believed to have been abused by her biological mother and her boyfriend last Wednesday.
Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan, in a statement today, said the suspects were arrested yesterday and were in remand for a week.
He said the girl died last Wednesday on the way to Teluk Intan Hospital from Kuala Bikam, Bidor.
A post mortem conducted on the girl found that she died of brain haemorrhage due to blunt force trauma, he said. — Bernama